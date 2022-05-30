Pilkington is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Royals in Cleveland.
Despite failing to escape the fourth inning while giving up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks in his second start of the season with the Guardians on Thursday in Detroit, Pilkington will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn while Aaron Civale (glute) is on the 15-day injured list. Even with a home start against a weak Kansas City offense, Pilkington doesn't make for a comfortable streaming option outside of AL-only leagues.
