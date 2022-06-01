Pilkington (1-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Royals. he allowed five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five shutout innings.

Pilkington hadn't shown much through his first two starts with the Guardians, but he turned in a good outing Wednesday. All of the Royals' hits in the contest were singles. Pilkington now has a 2.65 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 17 innings this season. While the walks are a little concerning, he's likely done enough to warrant staying the rotation for another turn with Aaron Civale (glute) set to undergo a non-surgical procedure. Pilkington lines up for his next start versus the Rangers next week.