Pilkington has allowed five earned runs, 10 hits and four walks while striking out eight over 6.1 innings across three Cactus League appearances.

Pilkington likely saw more time than initially expected in the majors last year -- he frequently served as a spot starter when the Guardians had to make up rained-out games. He did alright with a 3.88 ERA over 58 innings, but his 5.0 BB/9 was far too high to sustain that level of success. The southpaw would likely benefit more from starting at Triple-A Columbus to begin 2023, though he logged a 5.88 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 56.2 innings in 2022, his first year at that level. Barring injuries, the Guardians' five-man rotation is pretty much set, so Pilkington would likely be a reliever if he breaks camp with the team.