Pilkington will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Pilkington was sent to Triple-A Columbus after his last start, but he will rejoin the big club Monday and make his seventh start for the Guardians this season. He faced Detroit on May 26 and allowed three earned runs and 11 runners to reach base before exiting the game after 3.1 innings.
