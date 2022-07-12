The Guardians plan to call Pilkington up from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cleveland is expected to designate Pilkington as its 27th man for the twin bill, meaning that he'll presumably be optioned back to Columbus following the doubleheader. Pilkington has previously made 10 appearances (seven starts) for Cleveland this season, going 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB across 35.1 innings.