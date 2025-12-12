Manzardo has gained 14 pounds of muscle since the end of the 2025 season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Guardians want Manzardo, who played a career-high 142 games last season, to hold up better physically and be a candidate for more reps at first base in 2026. He mostly served as a designated hitter in 2025, when he appeared in 84 games as a DH and 55 at first base. With Carlos Santana no longer around, Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus are primed for more work at first, although Kayfus might be a better fit in the outfield. While holding up physically over the course of a season is one goal for the 25-year-old Manzardo, becoming a legit threat against left-handed pitching should be another. He slashed .186/.253/.419 over 95 plate appearances against southpaws in 2025.