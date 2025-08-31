Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 4-3 win against Seattle.

Manzardo's two-run homer in the sixth inning gave Seattle a 3-0 lead and proved critical in a game his team won by a single run. It also marked the second straight contest in which the slugger has gone deep following a 13-game homer drought. Manzardo is up to 23 home runs and 60 RBI on the season while slashing .235/.316/.464 over 431 plate appearances.