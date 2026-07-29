Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Belts first career grand slam

Manzardo started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam home run in a 6-5 win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds. He went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the nightcap.

Manzardo belted his 12th homer of the season and first career grand slam in the first inning, and it nearly didn't happen. A call that he'd been hit by a pitch was overturned on review prior to Manzardo going deep. It turned out to be the key contribution in Cleveland snapping a five-game losing streak. The slumping first baseman entered the day with a .154 average (4-for-26) and 12 strikeouts since the break and is batting just .210 for the season. With the team in the hunt for a division title or wild-card playoff spot, they may scour the market for first basemen; Guardian first basemen are hitting a league-low .194 with 13 homers (T-23rd) and 45 RBI (27th).