Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Manzardo gave the Guardians a two-run lead in the seventh inning, when he took the first pitch in the at-bat from Paul Skeenes deep to right field for a solo homer. It was Manzardo's fifth homer of the season, which already ties his total amount from the 2024 regular season. The 24-year-old is in the top-10 in the American League in home runs and RBI (13) and 16th in slugging percentage (.500) to start the year.