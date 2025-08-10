Manzardo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

The Cleveland slugger posted his third career multi-homer game and second of the season in this series finale at Chicago. Manzardo cracked a 408-foot solo shot off White Sox starter Davis Martin in the fourth before returning in the seventh to slug another solo homer off reliever Jordan Leasure. The 25-year-old has been hot since the All-Star break, batting .368 (21-for-57) with five long balls, 15 RBI and seven runs across 18 contests. Through 368 total plate appearances, Manzardo is slashing .244/.323/.485 with 20 homers, 52 RBI and 34 runs scored.