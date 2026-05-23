Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Comes off bench to play hero

Manzardo went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Friday's 1-0 win over the Phillies.

The 25-year-old ceded first base to Rhys Hoskins with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for Philly, but after tossing eight scoreless innings Sanchez was lifted from the game. Manzardo came off the bench as a pinch hitter to face Jhoan Duran and drove a first-pitch splitter over the wall in left field for the game's only run. It was Manzardo's fifth long ball of the season, and four of them have come in May -- over 17 games on the month, he's batting .300 (15-for-50) with 10 RBI and 15 runs.