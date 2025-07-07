Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Goes on family emergency list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians placed Manzardo on the family medical emergency list Monday.
By rule, Manzardo must miss the team's next three games and a maximum of seven contests. The Guardians could mix and match at designated hitter against right-handed pitching until Manzardo returns to the lineup.
