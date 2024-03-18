The Guardians reassigned Manzardo to minor-league camp Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Manzardo is one of the Guardians' top position prospects and was given the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but despite slashing .381/.458/.476 over his 13 Cactus League appearances, the Cleveland brass determined that he could use some more development time in the minors. After coming over from the Rays last summer in a deadline deal that sent right-hander Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay, the 23-year-old got on base at a .348 clip at Triple-A Columbus and slugged six home runs in 92 plate appearances, showing the blend of power and on-base skills that could make him a mainstay at first base for the big club for years to come. However, between his Triple-A stops with Columbus and Durham, Manzardo slashed just .161/.269/.330 against lefties, so mastering same-handed pitching may be the final box that he needs to check before getting his first taste of the big leagues.