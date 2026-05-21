Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Out of lineup again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Tigers.
Detroit's starting pitcher, Casey Mize, throws right-handed but has extreme reverse splits this season, so the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will take a seat for the second straight day. Rhys Hoskins will cover first base and bat cleanup as the Guardians try to complete the four-game sweep.
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