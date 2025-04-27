Manzardo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Manzardo has a .936 OPS with three homers in his past eight games, but he'll take a seat Sunday even though Boston is sending a righty-hander (Brayan Bello) to the mound. Jose Ramirez is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Will Wilson receives a start at the hot corner.