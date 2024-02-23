Manzardo will "probably" begin the season back at Triple-A Columbus, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Josh Naylor is slated to be the Guardians' primary first baseman, but Manzardo seemingly could receive plenty of starts between designated hitter and first base. However, it would appear Cleveland is leaning toward sending the 23-year-old back to Columbus initially. Manzardo is coming off a relatively disappointing season in the minors, although he finished strongly at Columbus (.938 OPS) after arriving via trade from the Rays and carried that over to the Arizona Fall League (.905 OPS). For what it's worth, Lloyd mentions that Guardians officials have reiterated how difficult it is to hit in Cleveland in April and how it can "bury" a young hitter. Perhaps that would factor into the Guardians' thinking when they decide where Manzardo will begin the season. Of course, the left-handed hitting Manzardo can still change the narrative with a strong spring.