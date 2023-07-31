Manzardo (shoulder) was traded from the Rays to the Guardians in exchange for Aaron Civale, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This one-for-one deal is final, as Manzardo goes from the 64-44 Rays to the 53-53 Guardians. Manzardo has been on the 7-day injured list since July 6 due to a sore left shoulder, per Topkin, but he is expected to return to action soon. He hit .238/.342/.442 with 11 home runs, a 20.8 percent strikeout rate and a .269 BABIP in 73 games for Triple-A Durham before landing on the shelf.