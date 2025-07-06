The Guardians placed Thomas on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to right foot plantar fasciitis, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland recalled infielder Will Wilson from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move, but Angel Martinez is likely to serve as the Guardians' primary option in center field while Thomas is on the shelf. The 30-year-old outfielder is on the IL for the third time this season and for the second straight time with the same injury. He previously missed about two weeks in late May and early June due to plantar fasciitis.