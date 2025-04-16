Thomas (wrist) entered as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Baltimore.
Thomas was held out of the previous five games before his pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday. He stayed in the game and finished the final the final three innings in center field.
