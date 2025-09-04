Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a walk for Double-A Akron on Wednesday.

Thomas, who began a rehab assignment Tuesday as the designated hitter, played his first game in the field. He was removed after five innings, but as the RubberDucks' leadoff batter, Thomas was able to get three plate appearances. He's going to get Thursday off, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The plan is to build up to playing a full nine innings, at which point he could be added to the Guardians roster. Thomas has been out since July 6 with plantar fasciitis.