Guardians' Lane Thomas: Pops first homer of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.
The 29-year-old outfielder put the cherry on top of the rout when he took Joe La Sorsa deep in the sixth inning. It was Thomas' first homer of the year in his 20th game as well as his first three-hit effort, as injuries have derailed the beginning to his campaign. He's started two of three games in center field since returning from his most recent IL stint, and even after Wednesday's big performance he's slashing just .164/.227/.224.
