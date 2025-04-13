Thomas (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Thomas is on the bench for the fifth game in a row due to a bruised right wrist, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. With an off day looming Monday, the Guardians are hopeful that another game out of the lineup will provide sufficient healing time for Thomas in advance of the team's three-game series in Baltimore that begins Tuesday. Angel Martinez will cover center field Sunday in Thomas' absence.