Guardians' Liam Peterson: Nice landing spot in Cleveland

The Guardians selected Peterson with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Peterson had no trouble missing bats as a three-year starter at Florida, but his surface stats are a bit ugly due to some bad luck on balls in play and elevated walk rates. His 9.8 percent walk rate as a junior was a career-best mark, and further improvement will be needed in pro ball. However, his mid-90s fastball (touches 99 mph) has excellent ride, and his slider and changeup will each flash plus. In addition to holding up as a starter for three straight years in the SEC, Peterson has a sturdy 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame and should be well suited for the rigors of pro ball, provided he can throw enough strikes. Big-league teams have covetted Peterson's pitch traits while being unconcerned about his college surface stats throughout the draft process, and few teams are on Cleveland's level as a pitching development organiztion.