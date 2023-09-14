Allen did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Giants while striking out five.

Allen got himself in a jam right out of the gate, surrendering back-to-back singles to open the first inning, which would eventually lead to one run coming across for San Francisco. However, the rookie left-hander allowed just two hits and two walks from the second inning on and was in line for his eighth win prior to the Giants' late comeback. Allen has now pitched five innings of one-run ball in back-to-back starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.60. On the downside, he's also issued multiple walks in each of those starts and in seven of his last nine outings overall.