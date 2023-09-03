Allen did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

It wasn't the start that Allen hoped for as the right-hander surrendered a leadoff home run to Yandy Diaz in the opening at-bat. He appeared to settle in after that, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced before giving up a three-run shot to Christian Bethancourt in the fifth. Allen had not allowed more than one home run in any of his previous five starts and he's now surrendered at least four runs in two straight. On a positive note, he did not issue a walk Saturday for the first time in his last seven outings.