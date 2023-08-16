Allen (6-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Allen's allowed just three runs over his last three starts (17 innings) after surrendering nine earned runs in his previous two outings. The rookie southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.33 with a 1.36 WHIP and 95:38 K:BB across 18 starts (97.1 innings) this season. Allen will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend at home against Detroit.