The Guardians purchased the contract of Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Allen will make his MLB debut against the Marlins on Sunday as the starter for the Guardians. The left-handed hurler pitched well in three appearances for Columbus with a 1.26 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 14.1 frames in the International League. The Cleveland rotation is currently dealing with a rash of injuries, so a strong showing in Miami would bode well for him sticking around the rotation in the short- -- and possibly long- -- term.