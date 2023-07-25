Allen (4-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over seven innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Royals.

Allen gave up just two runs through five frames before serving up a two-run shot to Salvador Perez in the sixth inning. It was the first homer allowed by Allen since June 15 and it was the first time in his career that he was tagged with multiple home runs. The left-handed rookie fired 12.2 shutout innings over his previous three starts and still owns a solid 3.39 ERA after Monday's hiccup. Allen's next outing is projected to be against the White Sox in Chicago this weekend.