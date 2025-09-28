Allen took a no-decision in Sunday's 9-8 extra-inning victory over the Rangers, conceding four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Allen struggled once again in this 88-pitch appearance, generating only eight whiffs. The 27-year-old gave up two runs on an Alejandro Osuna double in the second before allowing two additional tallies via a Jake Burger single in the third. Allen slogged through the second half, pitching to a 4.59 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB in 66.2 innings after the All-Star break. Overall, the Cleveland southpaw concludes his regular season with a 4.25 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 122:62 K:BB across 156.2 total frames.