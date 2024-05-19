Allen (5-2) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Cleveland went up 2-0 in the first inning, and Allen never allowed Minnesota a sniff at the game, as he allowed just a handful of singles across six scoreless frames. It was the second straight start in which the left-hander has tossed exactly six innings without giving up a run on the heels of an ugly seven-run, 2.1-inning defeat against Detroit on May 7. That outing is a big reason why his season ERA sits at 4.91 -- it's a much more palatable 3.86 minus the blowup.