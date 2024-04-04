Allen (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings against Seattle while striking out six.

Allen surrendered a leadoff single to the first batter he faced and allowed two baserunners in the opening frame, but was able to pitch his way out of it before cruising through the next five innings. The lefty threw 20 first-pitch strikes and produced nine swings and misses on the afternoon to earn his second win of the 2024 campaign. Allen now sports a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP after two starts and will look to keep that momentum rolling when the Guardians take on the White Sox next week in Cleveland.