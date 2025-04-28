Allen (1-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Allen had allowed only five earned runs across his first four starts of the year but couldn't escape a four-run fifth inning Sunday. The southpaw struggled to put hitters away, throwing just 57 of 96 pitches for strikes with ten whiffs. He'll take a 4.21 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB across 25.2 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.