Allen (8-11) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins, allowing four hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

After Slade Cecconi delivered seven scoreless frames in the matinee, Allen did him one better in the nightcap, producing 32 called or swinging strikes among his 102 pitches (64 total strikes) as he came within shouting distance of his first career shutout. The left-hander had his previous turn in the rotation skipped -- he's already thrown a career-high 152.1 innings in 2025, and he'd worked more than five innings only once in seven starts since the beginning of August prior to Saturday -- and the move paid off for Cleveland as they try to chase down Detroit in the AL Central. It's not clear if Allen will make another start in the regular season however, despite a 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 18 innings in September.