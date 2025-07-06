Allen (5-7) took the loss Saturday against the Tigers after giving up one run on two hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander delivered one of his better starts of the season, but he was still charged with the loss as Spencer Torkelson's second-inning solo homer was the only run of the contest. Allen has covered five-plus frames in each of his past six outings, and he has a 3.85 ERA and 27:11 K:BB over 35 innings during that stretch. He lines up to finish the first half with a favorable matchup versus the White Sox next week.