Allen was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Allen made four relief appearances for Cleveland early in the year, and he posted a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in six innings. The Guardians need to cut their active roster down to 26 players by Monday, so the southpaw will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. He'll likely report to Triple-A Columbus if he goes unclaimed on waivers.