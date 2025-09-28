Allen will draw the start on the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allen will toe the rubber for Cleveland with an opportunity for the team to win the AL Central on Sunday with a victory. The southpaw has posted an impressive 2.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 18 innings in three starts in September. The Guardians are now expected to save Gavin Williams for Game 1 of the wild-card round Tuesday, wherever that may be.