Allen (7-8) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings as the Guardians were downed 7-6 by the Royals. He struck out one.

The rookie southpaw needed 68 pitches (43 strikes) to record just nine outs, with a two-run homer by MJ Melendez in the first inning setting the tone for the night. Allen hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his last five starts, posting a 6.14 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 22 innings over that stretch, and given that the 25-year-old has already tossed a career-high 145.2 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season, he could be shut down and lose his rotation spot should both Shane Bieber (elbow) and Triston McKenzie (elbow) get activated from the IL for a final start or two before the end of the year.