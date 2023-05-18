Allen did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 3-1 win over the White Sox. He struck out five.

Allen nearly had a disaster outing, as he loaded the bases in the second inning with no outs. But the lefty induced a pop up before two strikeouts to strand all three runners. Allen has flirted with danger recently, allowing seven or more hits in each of his last three starts. His 29 strikeouts in 26.2 innings have helped him keep a 3.04 ERA in his rookie season.