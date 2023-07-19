Allen (4-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in a 10-1 victory over Pittsburgh. He struck out eight.
It was an excellent showing from Allen after he posted mixed results in his first MLB stint this year. The rookie left-hander lowered his ERA to a solid 3.21 with a 1.37 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB through his first 13 starts (67.1 innings). Allen should see an extended look in Cleveland's rotation while Shane Bieber (elbow) and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) are sidelined. He's currently lined up to face the Phillies this weekend in his next outing.
