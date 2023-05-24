Allen (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (three runs) on seven hits and a walk over 6 innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Allen was cruising through his first six innings, allowing just one run on a Yasmani Grandal home run in the fifth. However, he surrendered three hits and a walk without recording an out in the seventh as he took his second loss of the season. It's been an up-and-down rookie campaign so far for Allen -- he's been hurt by a .350 BABIP against, though he's managed to maintain a solid 3.31 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB through six outings (37.2 innings).