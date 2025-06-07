Allen (3-4) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Allen opened with four scoreless innings before giving up four runs over his final two. The southpaw generated just four swinging strikes on 88 pitches but managed to complete six frames for only the second time in 11 starts this season. He'll carry a 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 40:27 K:BB across 55 innings into a home matchup with the Reds next week.