Allen (7-11) took the loss Thursday against the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Allen was able to keep a hot Rays lineup in check, and one of his runs went unearned due to a Gabriel Arias throwing error in the first inning. The southpaw has been a steady presence in the Cleveland rotation for most of the season, as he's now gone at least five innings in all but one of his 16 outings since the beginning of June. While Allen holds a lackluster 4.43 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 109:59 K:BB across a career-high 139.1 innings, he may warrant some streaming appeal next week against a Royals club with a .659 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the All-Star break.