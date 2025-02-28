Allen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the White Sox.

Allen made his second Cactus League start and worked up to 44 pitches (26 strikes). Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt was pleased with the outing but noted the pitcher's "command issues" following the game, per Steve Stockmar of MLB.com. Higher-than optimal walk rates were an issue for Allen last season due to a spike in home runs allowed. After teasing the Guardians in his rookie 2023 season (3.81 ERA), Allen fell off to a 5.73 ERA and allowed a combined 34 home runs in 146 innings between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus. The left-hander is one of several starters competing for a spot in the rotation.