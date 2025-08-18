Allen did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Allen gave up one run through four innings before things fell apart in the fifth. He was charged with two unearned runs and failed to complete the frame after a pair of errors. He threw 107 pitches (65 strikes) in the ineffective outing and generated only 10 whiffs. Allen has struggled with his command recently, issuing 11 walks over his last 14.2 innings. On the bright side, he's given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight outings while lowering his season ERA to 3.87 with a 98:51 K:BB through 123.1 innings. Allen is lined up for a road start against the Rangers next weekend.