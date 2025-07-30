Allen (7-9) got the win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in seven innings.

Allen provided the Guardians with some much-needed length, going seven innings for the first time since July 24, 2024. He was staked a seven-run lead by the third inning and kept the Guardians well in front by inducing plenty of week contact. Allen's only major blemishes were a pair of solo home runs, and he's now allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts. He's down to a 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and :40 K:BB in 108.2 innings and lines up to face the Mets on the road next week.