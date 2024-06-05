Allen and the Guardians won't play the Royals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

The Royals and Guardians will make up the postponed game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 26. Allen had been expected to work behind opening pitcher Nick Sandlin on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he'll be pushed back a day to pitch in some capacity in Thursday's series finale with Kansas City, or if his turn through the rotation will be skipped entirely.