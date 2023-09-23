The Guardians placed Allen on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Allen's trip to the injured list will put an early end to his rookie campaign. He'll finish the season with a 3.81 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside 119 strikeouts across 125.1 innings. Michael Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
