Allen did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Wednesday, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Given that Cleveland won the game in a 14-1 rout, it's particularly disappointing that Allen didn't stick around long enough to garner a victory. The rookie pitched well enough -- he didn't allow any extra-base hits, threw over 60 percent of his pitches for a strike and fanned five batters -- but the Royals racked up 31 foul balls off him to drive his pitch count up to 98 before he could finish the fourth frame. Allen at least managed to lower his ERA to 3.47, but he's now gone four or fewer innings in each of his past three contests despite allowing zero runs in each of the past two.