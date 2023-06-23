Allen did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks over four scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out five.

Allen was able to keep the Athletics off the scoreboard over four innings, but he needed 89 pitches to do it before being relieved by Nick Sandlin to open the fifth. This comes after the lefty lasted just three innings in his previous start and he's now walked seven batters over his last seven innings of work. On a positive note, Allen was able to lower his ERA back down to 3.68 on the season with the scoreless outing and he'll look to bounce back at home next week when the Guardians take on the Royals.