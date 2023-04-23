Allen (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings against Miami. He struck out eight.

Allen faced little resistance from the Marlins on Sunday, striking out eight while allowing just one run on a Jon Berti homer, as he picked up a win in his MLB debut. Allen, a second-round pick in 2020, averaged 92 MPH on his fastball while featuring an impressive splitter. He'll likely make at least one more start with Cleveland while Triston McKenzie (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (oblique) are out. However, Allen certainly made a case for a more permanent role with his performance on Sunday.